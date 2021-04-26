On Air: Business of Government Hour
ACT-IAC’s Agenda 2021 Project: Government imperatives that transcend the change in administration

By Federal News Network Staff
April 26, 2021 10:27 am
< a min read
      

Over the last year, ACT-IAC leaders have given a lot of thought to both the crucial initiatives that need to continue regardless of the change in administration, as well as the new issues and challenges that must be addressed in the years ahead.  ACT-IAC’s Agenda 2021 Project has highlighted issues that transcends parties and politics – top priorities for our nation and the federal technology market.

The Agenda 2021 Project work has resulted in a capstone paper, “Delivering Outcomes, Building Trust,” and three supporting papers, “Improving Customer Experience and Transforming Service Delivery,” “Accelerating Agility In Government” and “Transforming Infrastructure And Managing Risk” – all of which are available here.

Guests on this episode include:

Jim Cook, Vice President for Strategic Engagement and Partnerships at MITRE

Mike Howell, Senior Director for Government Engagement at ACT-IAC

Kathy Conrad, Director of Digital Government at Accenture Federal Services and former Principal Deputy Associate Administrator for Citizen Services and Innovative Technologies at GSA

Robert Shea, National Managing Principal for Public Policy at Grant Thornton and former OMB associate director

