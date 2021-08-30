On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Accelerating Government

ACT-IAC Accelerating Government — Episode 5: CX and Tech Spotlight

August 30, 2021 12:30 pm
< a min read
      

In this episode, we explore two topics: First we cover the Customer Experience imperative in government with Lee Becker — what’s going on and what’s next. Then we have another Technology Leadership Spotlight with an outstanding federal technology leader, Margie Graves, where we cover top tech priorities and leadership advice in the federal tech market.  

This episode’s guests included Lee Becker, vice president, Regulated Industries for Medallia and former chief of staff of the Veterans Experience Office at the Department of Veterans Affairs. We also spoke with Margie Graves, senior fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government and former federal deputy CIO and chair of the Industry Advisory Council.

Additional resources from this episode:

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.
  • To register for the ACT-IAC CX Summit 2021 on Tuesday, Sept. 14, go to the ACT-IAC website.
  • The ACT-IAC Whitepaper, “Improving Customer Experience and Transforming Service Delivery,” can be found here.
  • The IBM Center for the Business of Government report, “Aligning Open Data, Open Source and Hybrid Cloud Adoption,” can be found here.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Accelerating Government ACT-IAC All News customer experience CX Lee Becker Margie Graves Radio Interviews Technology

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine