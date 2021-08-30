ACT-IAC Accelerating Government — Episode 5: CX and Tech Spotlight

In this episode, we explore two topics: First we cover the Customer Experience imperative in government with Lee Becker — what’s going on and what’s next. Then we have another Technology Leadership Spotlight with an outstanding federal technology leader, Margie Graves, where we cover top tech priorities and leadership advice in the federal tech market.

This episode’s guests included Lee Becker, vice president, Regulated Industries for Medallia and former chief of staff of the Veterans Experience Office at the Department of Veterans Affairs. We also spoke with Margie Graves, senior fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government and former federal deputy CIO and chair of the Industry Advisory Council.

Additional resources from this episode: