Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 15 – Innovation Awards & Supply Chain

On this episode, we talked with the General Services Administration’s Sam Navarro about federal supply chain risk management efforts and hear from two of the ACT-IAC 2022 Innovation Champion Award winners: Cesar Tavares from Octo, and D.J. Dart from INADEV Corporation. Navarro is the senior adviser to the IT Category Manager at GSA. Tavares is senior director, Emerging Technology at Octo Consulting. Dart is the chief strategy officer at INADEV Corporation.

Go online to learn more about ACT-IAC and the 2022 ACT-IAC Innovation Awards.