Get to know: GSA Region 10 — Northwest/Arctic

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

General Services Administration Region 10 manages a portfolio of 15 million square feet of space in 508 owned and leased buildings across Alaska, Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The Northwest/Arctic Region is also home to the Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories.

What you may not know about the region

With more than 886,000 square miles, Region 10 has more land mass than all of the Eastern Seaboard regions. Its farthest north point is Barrow, Alaska, 71 degrees north of the equator compared to New York, which is 40 degrees north of the equator. It’s also home to 45% of all federally-recognized Native American tribes.

Acting Regional Administrator Chaun Benjamin: How has the region changed over its history?

“Once focused on the harvesting of natural resources such as fish, logging, and mining, that economy has slowed in some parts and been replaced with the technology industry, aerospace, and a growing military presence in each corner of Region 10. This has all increased the need for government services, and with that the need for buildings, supplies, and services to meet the needs of those agencies.

“Soon, GSA and its federal partners on the Auburn campus will find new homes as the property is disposed of and these agencies relocate, ushering in a new chapter for GSA in the Northwest.”

Who is the longest serving GSA employee in the region and what do they do?

Bonnie Powell is a property disposal specialist in the Federal Acquisition Service Office of Personal Property Management. She has been at GSA since May 22, 1965 — 54 years.

Then and now

The Northwest/Arctic Region’s headquarters building formerly housed the Auburn, Washington, Army depot. The building has also housed the Social Security Administration, Federal Protective Services and other agencies through the years, according to the region.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.