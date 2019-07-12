Get to know: GSA Region 11 – National Capital

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

The General Services Administration’s National Capital Region’s real estate portfolio includes Washington, D.C. and adjoining areas of Maryland and Virginia. It has 93 million square feet, more than 880 government-owned and leased facilities, and nearly 300,000 federal workers, according to the agency.

What you may not know about the region

Region 11’s Federal Acquisition Service works in local communities, including hosting the “Furniture to Support the Schools Event” under the authority of the Federal Management Regulations 102-36 “Abandonment and Destruction” guidelines. Bookcases, chairs, coat trees, credenzas, desks, file cabinets, projectors, white boards, mail carts and surplus copier paper are donated to 13 public schools from the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. This year’s event saw a total of 341 pieces donated.

The region also holds the “Computers Learning Day Event” for two educational non-profits and 25 public schools. More than 3,306 pieces of equipment were donated this year.

Regional Administrator Scott Anderson: How has the region changed over its history?

“The National Capital Region in response and in support of the federal agency community it serves, has exponentially expanded the scope of its efforts to our customers … Examples to bear this out form a list of major Public Service Buildings projects that include the Census/[National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] project completed in Suitland, Maryland, the D.C. Waterfront’s Department of Transportation project, which served as a catalyst for the development of the Navy Yard,” he said.

“The list also includes the White Oak complex in Maryland, the St Elizabeths Campus, as well as [the region’s NOMA] portfolio. Each example represents a tangible indicator of development spreading across the region, finding the best value for the taxpayer, and GSA’s commitment to ensure our customer agencies have what they need to complete their mission.”

Who is the region’s longest serving GSA employee and what do they do?

George Jones, a contracting officer’s representative/lead program analyst, has worked in the region for 46 years.

Then and now

These photos show construction of the Regional Office Building in D.C. in 1935, as well as the building today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.