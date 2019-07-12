Listen Live Sports

Get to know: GSA Region 6 – Heartland

July 12, 2019 10:07 am
 
This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

General Services Administration Region 6 spans Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa, and has a real estate portfolio of 23 million square feet of space in 57 federally-owned and 335 leased buildings.

What you may not know about the region

Michael Copeland, GSA Region 6, General Services Administration
GSA Region 6 Administrator Michael Copeland

GSA has been a federal payroll service provider for over 30 years and its operations, which are based in Kansas City, provide these services to more than 30 federal government agencies, paying over 20,000 employees on a biweekly basis.

Regional Administrator Michael Copeland: How has the region changed over its history?

“The region changed the most with the headquarters move from the Bannister Federal Complex in 2015 to downtown Kansas City. In 2017, GSA transferred the title for most of the Bannister Federal Complex property to a [Bannister Transformation & Development LLC], which culminated in years of investigation, planning and design for the environmental clean-up and future redevelopment of the World War II manufacturing plant located in south Kansas City.”

Gwen Smith, GSA Region 6, General Services Administration
Gwen Smith is a supply service representative in GSA’s National Customer Service Center.

Who is the region’s longest serving GSA employee and what do they do?

Gwen Smith is a supply service representative in GSA’s National Customer Service Center, and she has been with the agency since 1969.

Then and now

The Heartland Region’s headquarters at 2300 Main St. in Kansas City, Missouri, were first occupied in 2014 and followed the aims of GSA’s Total Workplace initiative. More square footage was allocated for collaboration than for personal space, and it also has increased day lighting with fewer walls, according to the agency. Previously Region 6 headquarters operated out of the Bannister Federal Complex.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Amelia Brust

Amelia Brust is a digital editor at Federal News Network. Follow @abrustWFED

