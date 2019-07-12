Get to know: GSA Region 7 – Greater Southwest

This story is part of Federal News Network’s ongoing series: GSA @ 70: Mission evolved

Covering more than 1,200 GSA employees in Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas, General Services Administration Region 7 supports other federal workers located in approximately 1,350 government-owned and leased buildings, according to the agency.

What you may not know about the region

Lyndon B. Johnson had an office in the Greater Southwest region during and immediately following his presidency, prior to opening the LBJ Library in 1971. The LBJ suite remains intact with its original finishes at the J.J. Pickle Federal Building in Austin, Texas.

In addition, movies and television shows filmed at federal buildings in Region 7 including but not limited to “All the King’s Men,” “Trumbo,” “LBJ,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Geostorm.”

Regional Administrator Bobby Babcock: How has the region changed over its history?

“GSA’s mission has always been about helping our customer agencies better fulfill their mission by providing space, services and/or products, at the best value to the American taxpayer. However, the tools we use to accomplish our work have changed vastly. We’ve evolved from typewriters and metal desks to 21st-Century workplaces with smartphones and cloud based technologies that have significantly improved productivity and efficiency.”

Who is the region’s longest serving GSA employee and what do they do?

Jean Kraft started her career with GSA in 1974, with October marking her 45th year of service. She is a Service Center manager in Fort Worth for the Public Building Service’s Greater West Service Center.

Then and now

The Fritz G. Lanham Federal Building in Fort Worth, Texas, houses Region 7 offices as well as employees of the Social Security Administration, IRS, National Weather Service and National Labor Relations Board. It was constructed in 1966.

