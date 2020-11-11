On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Procurement can protect national security, further social policy

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 11, 2020 8:47 am
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal procurement has always been about more than getting the right products at the right price. It can be an instrument of national security, or for promoting social policy. On that point, Isabelle Glimcher has published work on how procurement can be a stronger lever for international human rights. The New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights fellow joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

