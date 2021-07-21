NITAAC Contract Buying Guide

The National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC), the federal acquisition arm of the National Institutes of Health, offers innovative and flexible contracting solutions for IT products and services at a low cost to all federal agencies.

Designated as a federal Executive Agent by the Office of Management and Budget, NITAAC administers three Government-Wide Acquisitions Contracts for information technology procurement: CIO-SP3, CIO-SP3 Small Business and CIO-CS, available to any federal civilian or Department of Defense agency.

Click here to learn more about procuring IT products, services and solutions in the NITAAC Contract Guide.