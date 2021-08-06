On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Acquisition

Increased OTA use from COVID contract boom caused transparency issues, watchdog agency says

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
August 6, 2021 7:20 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For several years, agency acquisition shops have been getting more comfortable with buying outside of the Federal Acquisition Regulation. Both Defense and civilian agencies have been increasing their use of what are known as other transaction authorities. That revved up during the COVID pandemic spending. And it meant a few transparency problems. Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard more from Marie Mak, the director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions Issues at the Government Accountability Office.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Agency Oversight All News Contracting Covid-19 Defense Defense News Federal Acquisition Regulation Federal Drive Government Accountability Office Management Marie Mak Open Data/Transparency Other Transaction Authority pandemic Technology Tom Temin

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog