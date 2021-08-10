OTAs and FAR: Lessons learned with non traditional contractors during the pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal spending for large quantities of medical supplies sucked in many companies doing business with the government for the first time. In fact, five times as many as in a normal year. The Government Accountability Office says agencies learned a thing or two, and now they need to remember them. Earlier we talked to the GAO’s Marie Mak, director of contracting and national security acquisitions, about use of other transaction authorities. She’s back and talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about how agencies can apply the lessons learned with non traditional contractors.