Should federal employees get hazard pay during the pandemic?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Now that the largest federal employee union has sued the government for hazardous duty pay, the question arises: How many employees, outside those named in the suit, might be eligible governmentwide? For more on what hazardous pay is all about and a little history, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Federal Practice Group partner Ricardo J. A. Pitts-Wiley.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.