Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Workforce
 
Unions
 
AFGE
 
...

Should federal employees get hazard pay during the pandemic?

April 2, 2020 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Now that the largest federal employee union has sued the government for hazardous duty pay, the question arises: How many employees, outside those named in the suit, might be eligible governmentwide? For more on what hazardous pay is all about and a little history, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Federal Practice Group partner Ricardo J. A. Pitts-Wiley.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
AFGE All News coronavirus Federal Drive Federal Practice Group hazard pay OPM Pay Pay & Benefits Policy Ricardo J.A. Pitts-Wiley Tom Temin Federal Drive union lawsuit Unions Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|2 FPDS: A Guide to Competitive...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force shifts to join the coronavirus battle

Today in History

1792: Congress enacts Coinage Act establishing US Mint