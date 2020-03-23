Listen Live Sports

DOJ set up task force for missing Native Americans and Alaskan Natives

March 23, 2020 3:21 pm
 
For a variety of reasons, American Indians and Alaska Natives have disproportionate levels of murder and missing persons. So much so that the Justice Department set up a presidential task force to try and mitigate it. With more on the task force and its activities, Federal Drive with Tom Temispoke to Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs, Katie Sullivan.

