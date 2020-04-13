Commission calls for review of election security standards

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Elections in the United States are mainly the purview of state, counties and cities. But the Election Assistance Commission maintains what are known as Voluntary Voting System Guidelines. They’re aimed at ensuring security of elections. Now the commission has called for a review of the the latest proposed standards by its board of advisers, and by the public. For more of what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to the Election Assistance Commission chairman, Ben Hovland.

