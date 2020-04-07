Listen Live Sports

Strengthening the US Maritime Administration

April 7, 2020 12:41 pm
 
The U.S. maritime industry has a couple of things going for it. Demand is up, and it’s dawning on policy-makers it might be time to beef up domestic capacity as China ascends. It all strengthens the sense of mission of the U.S. Maritime Administration. For an update, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to MARAD’s administrator, retired Adm. Mark Buzby.

