Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
Agency Oversight
 
...

Bureau of Labor Statistics may not have accurate data for feds benefits

July 8, 2020 1:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Several big federal benefits programs depend on the consumer price index. The CPIs are calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the indexes may not be entirely accurate. The Government Accountability Office found that the bureau has not evaluated whether the data sources it feeds into the indexes produce accurate ones. For more details, the GAO’s Director of education, workforce and income security, Charles Jeszeck joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News Benefits Bureau of Labor Statistics Charles Jeszeck Federal Drive Government Accountability Office Management Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nevada Guard helps Shoshone Tribe in fight against COVID-19