NTSB has a new, consolidated query system

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
November 10, 2020 12:03 pm
Want to know what’s going on at the National Transportation Safety Board? Until recently that wasn’t easy. Other federal visitors or citizens used to have to know which of three databases to query. No more. Pursuant to the Federal Data Strategy and the need for more open data, the NTSB has a new, consolidated query system named CAROL. For details, the chief data scientists in the NTSB office of research and engineering, Dr. Loren Groff joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

