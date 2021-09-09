On Air: Panel Discussions
A look back and forward for the Homeland Security Department

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 9, 2021 11:54 am
For an agency that’s only had seven confirmed secretaries, the Department of Homeland Security’s area of responsibility has grown exponentially since it’s creation after the attacks of 9/11. To take a look back, and get a sense of where the agency is now, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Ellen Gilmer, who is a senior reporter with Bloomberg Government. She recently had a chance to speak to several current and former DHS leaders to get some perspective.

