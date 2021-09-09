A look back and forward for the Homeland Security Department

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For an agency that’s only had seven confirmed secretaries, the Department of Homeland Security’s area of responsibility has grown exponentially since it’s creation after the attacks of 9/11. To take a look back, and get a sense of where the agency is now, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Ellen Gilmer, who is a senior reporter with Bloomberg Government. She recently had a chance to speak to several current and former DHS leaders to get some perspective.