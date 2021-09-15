How much money do GAO audits actually save federal government, taxpayers?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It used to be called the “General Accounting Office.” The GAO audits both financial and program performance of federal agencies. Now the nonpartisan Lincoln Network has analyzed data supplied by the GAO that’s not normally public, and it says a lot about how much money the GAO’s work actually saves. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Director of Cyber and National Security at the Lincoln Network, Dan Lips.