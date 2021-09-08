On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Intergovernmental transactions, DoD finance reporting prevent GAO from issuing firm financial assessment

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
September 8, 2021 8:24 am
The Treasury Department has failed for years to fix controls in the systems it uses to account for the country’s finances. Therefore, in its latest audit of the government’s consolidated financial statement, the Government Accountability Office said it can’t render an opinion because of the ongoing material weaknesses. The GAO’s director of financial management and assurance issues, Dawn Simpson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

