The deposed inspector general from the biggest department speaks out

Robert Storch has had a long and successful federal career. He’s had tough, sensitive jobs, including deputy inspector general at the Justice Department, then IG of the National Security Agency, and then IG of the Defense Department. Just a few weeks ago, President Donald Trump let him go in a purge of IGs governmentwide. Storch joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to reflect on how things got this far.

Interview transcript:

Tom Temin: And I just have to ask, when you get this word, how does it come at this level and this intense kind of purge they’re doing?

Robert Storch: So it was really remarkable. I was home on a Friday. I’d been working all day at home because I was not feeling great. Didn’t want to get other people sick and was home and napping on the couch. And one of my colleagues called me and he asked if I’d been fired and I didn’t know what he was talking about. And so he said, ‘Check your emails.’ I went and checked my email and came back and said, ‘Looks like I’ve been fired.’

Tom Temin: Yes.

Robert Storch: That’s how I found out.

Tom Temin: It was from that HR at opm.gov or?

Robert Storch: Yeah, no, actually not. So it was an email from the director of the Office of Presidential Personnel and it said that due to changing priorities, my position as the inspector general at Department of Defense have been terminated effective immediately. And, Tom, you’ve been covering the IG community for a long time and you know what we do for your listeners who I think know as well. Even the way that was worded, struck me as really odd because we don’t reflect priorities of the administration. That’s not what an independent inspector general do. Administrations come and go. They have their own priorities. And our job is whatever those priorities are, we do effective, nonpartisan, independent oversight on behalf of the American taxpayer.

Tom Temin: And what’s it like just psychologically to get that kind of a message in email?

Robert Storch: So it’s shocking, obviously, after a long career, as you said, in federal service. But I will say this, you know when you take a presidential appointment, honestly, that you could be fired, right? But it never occurred to me that it would be done without following the clear, specific dictates of the law. The Inspector General Act is very clear.

Tom Temin: As amended in recent years.

Robert Storch: Correct. Amended just to make sure that things like this didn’t happen, right? So the Inspector General Act was amended back in 2022 to beef up the requirement that was already in there to require the president. If a president once to let an inspector general go, he or she can, but they’ve got to give particular specific case-related reasons as to why that’s the case. And they have to give those to Congress at least 30 days in advance. And that whole idea, it’s not a technicality that gives Congress a chance, really, on behalf of the American people, to make sure that someone isn’t being silenced or punished for their independent oversight work. So it’s super important and it never occurred to me that it wouldn’t be followed. So I was stunned when I saw that.

Tom Temin: And you are party to one of the lawsuits going on?

Robert Storch: That’s correct, Tom. I am. We are challenging the legality of the termination notices for that reason. There’s very specific requirements in the law and there’s no question they weren’t followed here.

Tom Temin: And they keep coming. Early on, Mike Missal, who was the inspector general of VA, was not in that initial group. He had been appointed by Obama and stayed longer than some of the ones that Trump had appointed the first time around that were let go earlier. So it was kind of confusing. It didn’t seem to be directly political.

Robert Storch: Well, you’re right. It was it was confusing. I think Mike Missal from VA was in the first group, but others weren’t. There were 18 that first night. And then subsequently, as I’m sure your listeners will know, Paul Martin, longtime AG at NASA and then most recently at USAID, was fired the day after issuing a critical report. And what sort of message does that send, right?

Tom Temin: Right. And to your knowledge, there’s no one in the IG roles. It’s all acting at this point.

Robert Storch: Correct. So I can speak about what happened in my office and I’m sure this is the case elsewhere is our principal deputies or deputies took over as the acting. So we have great people who are going to keep doing great work I’m sure, but the concern is does this sort of mass firing of people, as you say, without any reasons and people from all sorts of administrations, what sort of chilling effect does that send to people about the receptivity to independent oversight.

Tom Temin: We’re speaking with Robert Storch, lately the inspector general of the Defense Department. And the lawsuit then really doesn’t seem aimed at getting the job back because if they followed the rules and the 30 days notice in the show cause, then the IG’s, I’m presuming, would not have sued?

Robert Storch: Well, right. I mean, there’s no question that they could have followed the law given the notice and that would have been it. So the lawsuits do seek reinstatement unless and until the law is followed, right? So there is a path to fire an IG, but it needs to be followed. And ultimately, for me, just speaking for myself, that’s why I joined it. I’ve spent a long career. I’ve been honored every day to come to work and get paid by the American taxpayer to do the right thing. And as an IG, we tell people to follow the law. So that’s what we’re doing now.

Tom Temin: And besides having the lawsuit in place, what is life like after a public and highly debated type of event like this? Does the phone ever stop ringing? Are the law firms calling, ‘Hey, we got a place for you?’

Robert Storch: Well, I’m still trying to figure out personally what comes next for me. There certainly has been a lot of interest in what’s going on with our situation and in others as well, right? And so that’s why I wanted to come and appreciate the opportunity you’re asking me to come and speak on the program here today. You’ve covered IGs for a long time and I think you and your listeners know the importance of the independent oversight that we do in detecting and deterring waste, fraud, abuse and corruption in improving the economy, the efficiency, the effectiveness of agency programs at really critical places. You were kind enough to mention my own background, Tom. I’ve been so privileged. I mean, I spent a couple of dozen years as a federal prosecutor and then switched to the IG community. And I’ve been in the leadership of the Department of Justice, the National Security Agency and the Department of Defense, IGs, those are all super important places doing really important work in inspectors general through independent, nonpartisan, transparent oversight, promote positive change that the American public can believe in and have faith in. And I think that’s super important. So I don’t regret a day of my career. I’m not wild about the way it may have come to an end.

Tom Temin: Yes, because the administration likened this to something that does happen pretty regularly, and that’s removing the U.S. attorneys as a group. I mean.

Robert Storch: Yeah, it’s an interesting point and one I thought about having come out of that world, having spent a couple of dozen years as a prosecutor. And the fundamental difference, of course, is as a federal prosecutor, you’re not doing institutional oversight in the way that we do in the inspector general community, right? You’re prosecuting cases. You’re working with agents, but your job is not to do oversight in the way that an IG does. So presidents come in new administrations and they may have law enforcement priorities. Some may be more into white-collar crime, some may be more into street crime, whatever it is. And that’s not unusual. And that will affect the mix of cases at a U.S. attorney’s office. But I’m still doing everyone based on the facts and the law. That’s what we always did when I was a prosecutor and can’t imagine doing anything different. But IGs are different, right? Because if we were seen as promoting the agenda, if you will, or the priorities of the administration, we wouldn’t be able to do our hard-hitting oversight and we wouldn’t be able to do it credibly. And I can give you examples, just a couple of recent ones. One, we just released a week before it was fired, our report on the hospitalizations of Secretary Austin, the former defense secretary. And we as we always do, hit it right down the fairway and we were fair. We gave the department credit for what we done. But we found significant issues where there were previously unreported incidents that should have triggered consideration of a transfer of authority. We found other incidents where there were transfers. But the laws and policies for notification to Congress and the White House weren’t followed. And that’s super important, right? You want people to know who the secretary of defense is and where they are if you need him or her. And so we made a bunch of recommendations to help to improve department policies in that area. And that sort of hard-hitting work where we’re looking at the actions of people up to the actual secretary of the department and making sometimes critical findings and recommendations for improvement that requires that sort of independence. You can’t do it otherwise.

Tom Temin: Well, even more to the point, if you’re an administration, you would think that the IG could almost, if not be an ally, could ensure that the program you want does actually work because of the oversight.

Robert Storch: You’re exactly right. In my career in the IG system, I found that leaders welcome the input of IGs because bad news doesn’t travel up fast in the government, as you well know, and they appreciate hearing from us and they appreciate getting our unvarnished opinion. They’re not always going to agree with us. That’s fine. That’s not the job. But they get our assessments and then they can use that to act. So exactly right. And even with regard to the current situation, I obviously haven’t been there and only know what I’ve read or heard about DOGE, but I can share with you the head of the council, the recently elected chair of the Council of Inspectors General.

Tom Temin: Mr. Ware.

Robert Storch: Mr. Ware. Mike Ware, the SBA IG and acting at SSA. Great guy. Been in the community for years. Mike reached out to DOGE to try to schedule a meeting to talk to them because, look, if you’re interested in cutting waste, fraud and abuse, that’s what we do for a living. It’s complicated stuff. We have experts who know how to do it. We have people who know the departments and agencies really well. And you need both of those things in order to be able to do it effectively. But CIGIE actually reached out to DOGE to talk about that. My understanding is they never got even a reply.

Tom Temin: Yeah. Now you’re pretty upbeat right now you’re smiling and over the years, you’ve been enthusiastic. Was there some point where you just went into a room and tossed a glass against the wall?

Robert Storch: No. As I say, look, Tom, I’ve known you a while. I’ve been really privileged to have the career I’ve had. I’ve taken it seriously. I’m not perfect. Lord knows my wife tells me every day. But I have worked with my teams and everywhere I’ve been to try to promote positive change and I feel really good about the work I’ve done. Obviously, I’d much rather be there with my people doing that important work. The week all this went down was the first week of the new administration. Like people all over the government, I was working with my team on putting in effect all the new executive orders and making sure we were following the policies just like everybody else. And then to get this notice in that way, as I say, I’m not as worried about me personally as I am about my folks, obviously, and more generally about the chilling effect on independent oversight. I think we have a great system and it be a shame, a horrible shame to see it degraded in that way.