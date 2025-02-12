Whistleblowers have more anti-retaliation tools than they realize

Tom Temin: And especially when so much is happening to and about the federal bureaucracy, this seems particularly timely here. And just review, the Whistleblower Protection Act is not that strong, in your view?

Stephen Kohn: Yes. So the main deficiency of the Whistleblower Protection Act is that the ultimate judge is the Merit Systems Protection Board, which is always dominated by the president, who happens to be in office, and so is two appointees from the existing president and one from the minority party. And so therefore, historically, it’s not been a very good place and especially if you’re a more high level whistleblower, politicized.

Tom Temin: And there’s also the fact that it just takes a long time sometimes for these things to play through the MSPB.

Stephen Kohn: Yeah. So we had a case for Tony Savage, who won like two or three decisions, saved the taxpayers tens of millions of dollars. And that case went on for 10 years. So the whole process there is essentially not whistleblower-friendly. So sometimes they have some better people in the current special counsels, particularly nonpartisan. I think he’s playing it fair, but his powers are limited. So and we’ve seen these problems for many years. So that’s why we have essentially pioneered alternatives that will work. And that I think it’s critical for federal employees to understand what the alternatives are.

Tom Temin: And what’s the top of your list for alternatives?

Stephen Kohn: So let’s go. There’s three. The first I’ll start with is the Privacy Act, covers all federal employees. It covers every American citizen. And we’re totally nonpartisan. And many years ago, we represented a federal employee named Linda Tripp, who was extremely controversial. And we represented her under the Privacy Act. She was involved as a witness in the impeachment of President Clinton. We were not involved in that case. But they went into her files and then released the information to smear her. And so began our Privacy Act lawsuits, which for all turned out to be successful. And precedents were made in that case, which all federal employees benefit from.

Tom Temin: So in other words, if the retaliation takes the form of digging into your private information, then you’ve got that possible case?

Stephen Kohn: But let’s go see what it has. First, you can get access to every government record that someone can access in your name. So if, like Elon Musk is digging through things and puts your name into some computer and information about you pops up, that’s in a system of records. So it’s not just your personnel file or a security clearance file. It’s any system of records they can access under your name. One, two. You can get access to those records. And why is that critical? You three, you have the right to have any inaccuracy corrected. If they don’t correct it, you can go straight to federal court and sue for damages and for correction of records. Four, the law prohibits the collection or maintenance of any information on your First Amendment activities, with some exceptions. So right now, giving money to a political candidate is a First Amendment-protected activity. So if there’s any information in your files where some political person can go through and try to weed out Democrats or Republicans, that’s all going to be Privacy Act violations. You can go straight to federal court for damages and relief. So it’s a great law.

Tom Temin: We are speaking with whistleblower attorney Steven Kohn, a partner at Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto. So that’s one is the Privacy Act. What are the other two?

Stephen Kohn: So No. 2 is the good old First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, and it’s very broadly interpreted. So the courts have been 100% clear. If you work for the government, you do not give up your First Amendment right. Now, I’m not talking about what you can do at work, like stand up during lunchtime and start screaming and yelling. This focuses on outside speaking and writing. So if someone, say, works for the Justice Department and writes an op-ed critical of what’s happening at the Justice Department today or the firing of FBI agents, this is outside speaking and writing covered under the First Amendment. So this is where it gets tricky and this is where I think it’s very important for your listeners to follow this nuance. If you engage in a protected whistleblower disclosure and suffer an adverse action like they fire you, you have to go to the Merit Systems Protection Board and exhaust your administrative remedies. So you’re forced into that program. However, if you have a reasonable fear that you will be subjected to retaliation, what’s known as a chilling effect, you can avoid the MSPB, go into federal court for an injunction. To prohibit your agency or managers from taking retaliatory action. So we litigated this case for EPA employee Bill Sanjour many years ago and he wanted to criticize the EPA for lax regulations for waste incinerators. So they said they put a prohibition on him doing some outside travel. And the court came down and said no. And the critical part is we didn’t have Sanjour violate the order because if he violated it and was fired, he’d be in the MSPB. Once they ordered him to shut up or he had a reasonable factual basis that they may go after him, we could go to federal court for an injunction. And this is so important because there is tremendous fear right now. People really think they’re going to be picked out and they probably will be. But regardless, there is the First Amendment. Don’t forget it.

Tom Temin: All right.

Stephen Kohn: And now I’ll give you the third one. The third one is again, it’s a trick. Just so you know, it’s in our law firm. And we spent years trying to figure out how to get people outside of the MSPB because it just wasn’t the best place.

Tom Temin: Sure.

Stephen Kohn: And boy, you really want the best laws for your clients. I mean, so this one is binding circuit precedent covering D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In other words, we won cases at the D.C. Circuit in the Fourth Circuit establishing this precedent. I believe it’s good nationwide. It’s really strong law, but it’s absolutely controlling in these three jurisdictions where most federal employees work. And this is what’s known as a mixed case. OK. And we’ve had a lot of them. So we have an African American employee who blows the whistle, like in the Bond’s case, about sickle cell anemia research. In looking at the way they treated her as an employee, you could see race discrimination and discrimination for blowing the whistle on the sickle cell program. In my experience, minority employees and female employees are higher rates of victimization as whistleblowers. People don’t like it. All four cases we had in which we’ve taken federal employees into court, all have been women, two have been Black. But I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it over 40 years of work where a male just won’t be treated as bad as a female. But it also covers people who are opposing discrimination. So what occurs is as long as you fill out the right forms and make the right statement, essentially assert your mixed case, you have to file with the Merit Systems Board and the EEOC, check the boxes, watch the dates go by. You can go straight to federal court after you asked for a jury trial, I think this is particularly relevant now with DEI and what’s going on in all of those programs. I think the likelihood that someone might have a duel case or at least be able to allege in good faith a dual case, fighting back, say, opposing the destruction of those programs, raising whistleblower concerns. Then you can get jury trials in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. And I think again today we’re seeing class actions and we’re seeing cases go before judges on behalf of hundreds of thousands of employees. But I do believe it’s only a question of time where employees will be able to have strong cases that they were fired or they were demoted and be able to get jury trials in D.C., a jury of their peers and damages and injunctive relief. So I think this is the third wave. I am not saying don’t use the Whistleblower Protection Act. I’m just saying that what if you anticipate it through a chilling effect or they take adverse action against you? Consider all of your options. Many of these laws can be used jointly.

Tom Temin: And just a final question. What is this likely to cost someone to go to federal court and get a jury trial or an injunction?

Stephen Kohn: That would be negotiated with your lawyer. But just so you know, under the Privacy Act, there’s statutory attorneys fees. So if you prevail, the government will have to pay all fees and costs at market rates, which can be like $1,000 an hour for an experienced attorney. The same thing with a mixed case. If you prevail, you get all the attorney’s fees and costs. But the thing with both of these causes of action, if you have a valid case, a strong case, it looks like you can win. You’re in a really good position for getting a good settlement and also being able to attract quality legal help because the lawyers can look at that through the statutory fee programs.