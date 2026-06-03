Mullin testifies on DHS contract reviews, CISA staffing

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, Mullin also said the administration may be close to identifying a new CISA nominee.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he is reviewing contract actions prepared under his predecessor, while noting some active contracts may be under review by the Department of Homeland Security inspector general.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Mullin was questioned by Ranking Member Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) about controversial DHS contracts awarded under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“We know warehouses have been bought for two, three times their appraised value,” Thompson said. “It’s in the public record. There are a lot of other things. A $200 million public ad featuring horses, the secretary riding horses. That’s grifting, that’s wasting money that could go on the core mission of the agency.”

Mullin responded that DHS “stopped the contracts moving forward” if they weren’t already signed.

But he deferred to ongoing DHS inspector general investigations into active contracts. Lawmakers have called on the DHS inspector general to investigate multiple contracts awarded under Noem, including a $200 million private jet purchase.

“We do have some IG investigations,” he said. “I’m not sure what they’re about. They haven’t shared with me, but we do have some stuff going on. But they were happening before I got there.”

Mullin said he wouldn’t be able to cancel active contracts unless the IG identifies a problem with the award process.

“Unless the IG takes a look at them and says that they were falsely signed, false circumstances, I can’t cancel unless it’s under penalty,” Mullin said.

CISA staffing, nominee

Mullin also said the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency needs to hire hundreds of additional staff. CISA’s staff has gone from roughly 3,400 people to 2,200 under the Trump administration, with many taking deferred resignations or early retirements.

“We probably need somewhere around [2,800] if we can actually have the partnerships we need with states and to be able to use the grants, the monies that stayed with CISA to be able to invest with local and state municipalities,” Mullin said. “We’re not going to fail on the mission that we have in front of us, and cyber attacks are only getting stronger, and they’re attacking our private partnership the most.”

Mullin’s comments somewhat conflict with the Trump administration’s fiscal 2027 budget request for CISA, which would reduce the agency’s budget by $707 million compared to 2025 spending levels.

Later in the hearing, Mullin was questioned about why CISA isn’t taking the lead role in creating a governmentwide “AI cybersecurity clearinghouse” under President Donald Trump’s new AI security executive order. Trump’s order directs the Treasury Department to lead establishment of the clearinghouse, with CISA in a supporting role.

“CISA interacts with just about every other agency out there, and when we started looking at the biggest threats that AI is used for, it is through financial gain,” Mullin responded. “But there isn’t a single agency that DHS doesn’t have counter operations with … [Treasury Secretary] Scott Bessent and I talk all the time. He is very capable. We are very comfortable with what’s happening there with him leading in this area, because we’re partnering, with CISA and our tools with the unique authority we have.”

Mullin also teased that Trump may be close to naming a new CISA director nominee. Former DHS official Sean Plankey’s nomination for CISA director was rescinded earlier this year after facing lengthy delays in the Senate.

“We’ve got a person soon to be nominated that will be running CISA that has the ability to recruit and focus on the authorities we have,” Mullin said. “We want CISA to be the leader in cybersecurity. They should be, and they will be.”

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