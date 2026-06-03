Telehealth expanded quickly, oversight is still catching up

Interview transcript

Terry Gerton You know, when COVID broke, we started to get a lot more virtual healthcare. And CMS has really been expanding access to that virtual care. You recently did an audit of how that all is working. Was there something particular that prompted you to dig into this?

Kari Lowery Well that’s interesting, Terry, these communication technology-based services that are in our report were established right before the start of the pandemic, actually, with virtual check-in services being established in 2019. And even if it’s in calendar year 2020, these services are beneficial because virtual care gives the ability to provide services to Medicare patients when access is limited to in-person care. Maybe the patient lives in a rural area or it takes a great toll to get to a physician’s office for that patient. So communication through technology allows for access to these types of physician services. We set out to test whether providers that received payments for virtual check-ins and e-Visit services complied with Medicare requirements. As new services are introduced, you know, vulnerabilities with improper payments kind of come along with the territory. So our goal is just to reduce the risk of improper payments made on behalf of Medicare.

Terry Gerton So you mentioned the improper payments and certainly there’s a lot more attention right now on perhaps fraud, perhaps improper payments in the medical benefits system. How is this virtual check-in and e-visit process supposed to work under Medicare and where are the opportunities for fraud and improper payments?

Kari Lowery Well, both services are available to patients who have an established relationship with a provider. Virtual check-ins are billed when a provider … they receive a video or image from a patient, and when the provider responds, they talk to a patient over the phone about that image or what they saw in that video. So, that’s kind of how the interaction takes place. They want to determine whether an in-person visit is required in what they saw in the video or image. If it doesn’t require an appointment, then the virtual check-in service could be billed on its own. If the appointment would be necessary to go over the image, then the provider should bill for an evaluation and management or an E&M service. And then that billing for the telephone call would just be bundled into that E&M payment. So that’s the virtual check-in. For e-visit services, patients may initiate contact with a provider for an issue through an online patient portal, and this communication can go back and forth over seven days. The cumulative time spent making a clinical decision with the patient gets billed as one service provided. So for example, if a patient initiated the contact and the provider responded through the portal multiple times through back and forth conversation, that time gets bundled together and the service gets billed once for the cumulative amount of time spent over that seven days.

Terry Gerton So you found cases where the virtual check-ins were billed within days of an in-person or related visit and e-visits that were bill too closely together for the same condition. Walk us through kind of a real life example about how that would happen.

Kari Lowery Yes, we observed instances where virtual check-ins were provided and billed within unallowable time frames to an E&M service being billed. And then we found that the e-visits were provided, and bill within a time frame of seven days of other e- visits when the services should have been billed using the cumulative time spent over the seven days. So, if a patient had an evaluation and management service already have taken place and then they receive a phone call two days later from that patient about the same issue or an image about the same issue, then that phone call should not be billed separately as a virtual check-in. It should be kind of a follow-up contact to the E&M visit and should just have been bundled into the payment for the E&M service. So both of these issues are not in compliance with Medicare rules and could result in potential overpayments.

Terry Gerton Kari Lowery is assistant regional inspector general for audit services for the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. So Kari, I can imagine a doctor’s office that’s got a thousand things going on and people on the phone and on an email conversation, whatever. Do these kinds of behaviors, are they just human error or are they actually evidence of systemic fraud in the system?

Kari Lowery Well, I think it could be a little bit of both. In our case, it seemed to be a little bit of provider confusion and oversight gaps with, you know, implementation of new services being available to patients. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides guidance to providers on how to bill these types of services, but the guidance is sometimes limited to the types of providers that can bill for these services. The communication types that can be used or the established patient relationships and other similar directives. CMS’ guidance within the physician fee schedule is limited to brief descriptions of CPT codes, which are current procedural technology codes, and Health Care Common Procedure Coding Codes, which HCPC for short, and the time interval requirements, which may lead to inconsistent or inaccurate billing by providers.

Terry Gerton The dollars associated with your findings here are relatively modest, about $2.3 million, but they do involve a large number of claims. So what does that tell you? Were these focused in particular geographic areas or with practices or were they really widespread across the whole country?

Kari Lowery Yeah, the $2.3 million does seem a little modest. A large volume of the claims indicate that these billing issues could be widespread across lots of different types of providers overall. The pattern really demonstrates that the vulnerabilities weren’t just isolated to a few outliers. We saw the potential issues occurring across both the virtual check-ins, and the e-visits because CMS didn’t have the key system edits in place to flag certain types of non-compliant claims. And without those types of safeguards, even the small amounts over repeated billing errors, they accumulate across a broad provider population. And that’s exactly what we observed in this review.

Terry Gerton So is there a simple systems fix for this? Some coding in there that says if this happens, you get a flag? Or is this a training and personnel problem or a little bit of both of those together?

Kari Lowery Well, I think it is a little bit of both. As I talked about the CPT codes and the HCPC codes, if we can get CMS to provide proper guidance to providers on a regular basis, then I think that it will limit the amount of billing errors that we see coming from providers, and especially if there’s edits in place to flag these types of errors.

Terry Gerton How did CMS respond to your recommendations?

Kari Lowery Well, we made three recommendations to CMS regarding the provider billings for virtual check-ins and e-visits. Overall, the first recommendation involved system edits for billing communication technology-based services as a whole. Specifically, though, for virtual check-ins, we want them to develop an edit to further check for E&M services provided within seven days before or the 24 hours of the E&M service and that are billed with the same diagnosis code. That way, it kind of flags it as, oh, they saw the patient for the same reason. And then for e-visits that occur and are billed separately for the same diagnosis code within seven days of each other should also be flagged. The second part of this recommendation was to develop an edit that would identify and reject claims where virtual check-in services and E&M services are billed on the exact same claim. And CMS concurred with this whole first recommendation on system edits. Our second recommendation in the report was that CMS strengthen the HCPC code descriptions for these services in the physician fee schedule. We want them to clarify the meaning of a related or same medical condition or the soonest available appointment. And that would hopefully ensure the accurate billing of the virtual check-ins. CMS did not concur with this recommendation. The third recommendation was to further educate providers, which I mentioned before, on the proper billing requirements for virtual check-ins and e-visit services, and they concurred with this recommendation. The implementation, we feel, of these recommendations would hopefully ensure that the virtual check-ins and e-visits are being billed and paid appropriately by Medicare, and it would reduce improper payments.

Terry Gerton Are there other aspects inside the CMS Medicare billing process that could benefit from this kind of look or from this kind of solution approach?

Kari Lowery I think any codes that are new and upcoming that CMS puts out there or the physician fee schedule, you know, any new code probably needs an edit to check for the proper use.

Terry Gerton Just a design feature then that we should consider going forward?

Kari Lowery Yes.