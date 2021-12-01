On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
New jets, same old mistakes in Air Force purchasing

December 1, 2021 8:25 am
The Defense Department is in the midst of an acquisition program for a new fighter jet. Actually it’s an extensively modified version of an old warhorse, the F-15, known as the F-15EX. Dan Grazier said the plane may be mostly new, but the Air Force is making some old mistakes in buying it. He is a military fellow at the Project on Government Oversight, and he joined the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

