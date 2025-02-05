Air Force keeps EEO programs, separating them from DEIA initiatives

“It's important that agencies are interpreting the EO that narrowly, because you can't shut the EEO office. That's preposterous,” said Michelle Bercovici.

The Air Force is keeping its equal employment opportunity programs, stating in a new memo that these efforts are distinct from the service’s diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility programs, which have been rescinded by President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

“While DEIA programs are focused on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, EEO and [military equal opportunity] programs are designed to promote equal opportunity and prevent discrimination in the workplace, as mandated by federal law and regulation,” wrote Acting Assistant Secretary for Manpower and Reserve Affairs Gwendolyn Defilippi.

Since taking the oath of office, Trump has signed a series of executive orders ending all diversity, equity and inclusion programs across the federal government. Federal agencies have since faced challenges implementing the orders due to lack of clear instructions on how to comply.

The Air Force’s new memo differentiating equal employment opportunity programs from DEI efforts is a “matter of clarity,” said Defilippi.

“The Air Force seems to be stating, ‘We are taking the policy position that EEO offices and all the things we do to comply with the regulations that the [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] puts out in Title VII [of the Civil Rights Act of 1964], all the offices doing that kind of work are not so-called DEIA offices and we’re giving this instruction to ensure that there’s clear separation between the two,’” Michelle Bercovici, a partner at Alden Law Group, told Federal News Network.

Given this lack of guidance from the White House, it was unclear how the Defense Department would handle its equal employment opportunity and military equal opportunity programs. Bercovici said it appears the service is taking a stance that the executive order should not be interpreted as requiring them to shut down all EEO programs.

“I think it’s important that agencies are interpreting the executive order that narrowly, because you cannot shut the EEO office. That’s preposterous,” said Bercovici.

The memo, however, directs the Air Force to stop the use and dissemination of all equal opportunity program related logos, images and other materials that reference or depict DEIA.

“This includes removing any language or imagery that promotes diversity, equity, inclusion, or accessibility as separate initiatives, such as diversity and inclusion training, affinity groups, or targeted recruitment efforts that prioritize diversity over merit-based hiring,” the memo reads.

The memo includes various Air Force equal opportunity program logos that can no longer be used across all Air Force platforms, including websites, promotional materials, email signatures, etc.

One logo reads “Respect, Inclusion, Civility, Dignity.” The other one reads “Readiness, Diversity, Equality.”

“One would assume that when you’re seeing the logo of an EEO office, and the words on that logo are really part of their core mission — respect, inclusion, diversity and civility. It is very concerning that while the agency might be maintaining a separate EEO office, what type of change is being brought upon the values of the office?” said Bercovici. “How could this executive order possibly square with some of the obligations of the federal government to be this model employer, and the fact that inclusion and diversity are values consistent with anti-discrimination laws? You’re using a bulldozer or a wrecking ball to try and fix a problem that I don’t think exists, rather than, for example, conducting some sort of meaningful review or distinction of programs that may do X or Y in refocusing those programs.”

The memo also provides examples of EEO programs that are still allowed to continue under the recent executive order. Those examples include discrimination or harassment investigations, equal employment opportunity laws and regulations training and reasonable accommodations for employees with disabilities.

There seems to be a conflict, Bercovici said, affirming the support for training on equal employment opportunity laws and regulations or providing accessible facilities for employees with disabilities while not saying the words equity, inclusion or accessibility, or hearing the concerns of minority employees.

“There seems to be a fundamental disconnect there. A lot of these actions taken pursuant to the executive order raise direct concerns about, ‘Are these violations of the EEO laws?’ I think there’s going to be a huge chilling effect on training,” said Bercovici. “Of course, my position is that the EEO office shouldn’t be relegated to some sort of perfunctory role where its sole job is investigating complaints of discrimination and facilitating reasonable accommodations, because if an EEO office is doing only that, that’s not a forward thinking approach at all. The goal of a lot of these trainings is to educate the workforce about what the laws say and try and put a stop to behaviors and patterns that that do violate the law, how to address and respond to sexual harassment, for example.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent “Restoring America’s Fighting Force” memo directed the department to set up a task force responsible for overseeing dismantling of all DEI offices and programs across the department.

The task force is now in charge of overseeing efforts to abolish “any vestiges of such offices that subvert meritocracy, perpetuate unconstitutional discrimination, and promote radical ideologies related to systemic racism and gender fluidity.”

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.