Is the Air Force budget putting US air power at risk?

|Guest:
|Dave Deptula
|Title:
|Ret. Lt. Gen., U.S. Air Force
|Summary:
|As global threats rise, the U.S. Air Force is facing a controversial crossroads. The Pentagon’s fiscal 2026 budget proposes deep cuts to the F-35 fighter program and the cancellation of the E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft, moves that a group of former Air Force chiefs of staff calls a “strategic blunder.” In a letter to Congress, the group warns that these reductions would shrink an already overstretched force and erode America’s ability to deter or win future conflicts.