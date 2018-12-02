Listen Live Sports

A treat for mind, body (especially the tummy!) and spirit

December 2, 2018 1:55 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
• Kathleen Overman is director of connection with CUREATE, a mission-driven firm with products and services for connecting large and small businesses and the cities they serve. This holiday season they’re partnering with the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City to help them source products from D.C.-area entrepreneurs for their inaugural Shop Local holiday pop-up shop.
• James Majewski of Hugh and Crye is here. He and his team there have finally solved men’s problems with ill-fitting off-the-rack shirts with a unique sizing system, based on the height and build of the torso, to give guys a better fit.

• D.C. jewelry designer Sophie Blake creates timeless jewelry for the modern woman. Her SBNY collections explore the fine line between classic and contemporary, creating iconic looks that are inspired by everything from Cubist art and techniques to 1930s Art Deco. Sophie’s in today with some spectacular one-of-a-kind gift items to share with us.
• Liam LaCivita is the executive chef at Suzy and Bill Menard’s Via Umbria in Georgetown. He’s in with great linens, wines, ceramics and, of course, food gift items, all imported from Italy’s fabulous Umbrian region.

• You met Scott Harris almost 10 years ago right here on “Foodie and the Beast,” when he had just opened Catoctin Creek Distillers, the first in Loudoun County since Prohibition. That was then and this is now, and the award-winning Catoctin Creek is distributed across the region and further and is on everyone’s list of top-drawer spirits.

