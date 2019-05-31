Listen Live Sports

American Association

May 31, 2019 7:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Winnipeg 9 4 .692
Chicago 8 4 .667 ½
St. Paul 8 5 .615 1
Fargo-Moorhead 7 7 .500
Gary Southshore 6 6 .500
Milwaukee 6 9 .400 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Kansas City 7 5 .583
Cleburne 8 6 .571
Lincoln 7 7 .500 1
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462
Sioux City 5 8 .385
Texas 2 11 .154

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Lincoln 2, 1 innings

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 8:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 8:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 8:06 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lincoln at Milwaukee, 11:05 a.m.

Sioux City at Chicago, 2:05 p.m.

Gary Southshore at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Sioux Falls, 2:05 p.m.

Fargo-Moorhead at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Cleburne, 7:05 p.m.

