Atlantic League

May 31, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 21 14 .600
Lancaster 11 19 .367
York 11 22 .333 9
Southern Maryland 9 24 .273 11
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 21 11 .656
Somerset 20 13 .606
New Britain 18 13 .581
High Point 19 14 .576

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at High Point, 2 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

