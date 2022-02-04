Three Ways to Better Understand and Practice Gender Diversity

Inclusion is an all-American institution. Millennials and Generation Z workers expect their companies to adopt gender diversity.

If you want your company to succeed in the 21st century, you have to think about gender diversity. But it can be a concept that is hard to wrap your head around.

What are the benefits of gender diversity and inclusion training for your company? What sorts of policies do you have to put in place to achieve diversity? What types of people should you include?

Answer these questions and your company can become truly diverse and inclusive. Here are three ways to understand gender diversity.

1. New Perspectives

Diversity and inclusion do not just infuse a company with talent. It infuses a company with new perspectives.

The lived experience of a man is different from the lived experiences of a woman and genderqueer person. With those differences come new ways of solving problems and viewing situations.

When you prioritize gender diversity in the workplace, you prioritize these new ways of viewing the world. You can come up with more creative products and streamlined processes. You can challenge gender stereotypes, which lets your corporate brand seem progressive.

Keep in mind that you have to do more than hire female or genderqueer employees. You should be intersectional, finding BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ employees of different gender identities and socioeconomic backgrounds. The more backgrounds you bring into your company, the more perspectives you can find

2. Staff Retention

Workers want to see workers like themselves succeed. Men feel a sense of accomplishment when they see other men doing well.

The same goes for women and genderqueer people. When you hire and promote women and genderqueer people, you send the message to their communities that they can succeed. This encourages them to stay with you and work harder. This will help employee retention.

You can also boost morale by prioritizing gender diversity. When everyone feels respected, everyone feels happier. They feel the encouragement to come into work every day, and they are willing to work for longer hours.

3. Genderqueer and Transgender Representation

Many people read a gender diversity definition and think about women diversity. Company leaders sign their employees up for sexual harassment training and talk about women in the workplace. Focusing on women’s issues is an okay place to start.

But gender diversity means that people of all gender identities should be represented. You should hire transgender workers in addition to cisgender ones. You should find genderfluid, agender, and third-gender people.

Hiring, promoting, and affirming genderqueer people will show that you are sincere about gender diversity. Make sure you include inclusive facilities and hold people accountable when they discriminate against others.

How to Understand Gender Diversity

You can understand gender diversity once you break it down. Hiring and promoting people of different gender identities helps your company find new perspectives. Employees can use their distinct lived experiences to assist with corporate operations.

Diversity affirms your employees. They work harder because employees like them are receiving promotions.

But it is not enough to hire women. You must hire transgender and genderqueer employees. You should also be intersectional and hire BIPOC workers.

You can become a progressive company in no time.