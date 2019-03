This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Kevin DeSanto, managing partner and co-founder, KippsDeSanto, an investment banker focused on mid-tier government M&A.

Topics include:

KippsDeSanto new report, Aerospace/Defense & Government Services 2019 M&A Survey

The current growth climate for contractors

The growing presence and role of private equity in GovCon

2018 larger deals (GDIT/CSRA, SAIC/Engility, CACI/LGS)

Deal trend from 2017 forward

