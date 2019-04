This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed industry executive and icon Aileen Black. The discussion is a wide-ranging look back at how marketing tools have evolved and how new tools and venues continue to morph the way marketers help their companies get the message out.

Topics discussed include:

Tools and tactics Aileen used at different companies (Data General, Oracle, VMWare)

Major shifts in marketing tools from the 1980s to present- from snail mail to instant communication

Aileen’s thoughts on the Hinge Marketing 2019 High Growth Study of professional service companies

