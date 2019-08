Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Stan Krecji, principal of The SK Group LLC, a consultancy that helps companies build boards of advisers and directors.

Topics include:

The value of boards

How to know when you are ready for a board

Common mistakes companies make when assembling a board

Trends in boards, such as their makeup, skills, etc.

