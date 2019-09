Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Carla Bass, author of Write to Influence! regarding the many ways writing can help or hinder your career.

Topics include:

the ever-shrinking attention span of Americans and the need to convey key information quickly and concisely

how to frame your argument

keeping a personal log to document your accomplishments, kudos and more

how to frame alternatives to current thinking

