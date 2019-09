Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews video producer Kurt Schneid of Brand Ready Media , a video production company in Northern Virginia.

Topics discussed include:

background on Brand Ready and its founders

the power and pervasiveness of videos in B2B and B2G

top places to share videos

using videos for thought leadership

tips for making great videos

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.