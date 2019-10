Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Doug Mashkuri, executive vice president and general manager of GovLoop.

Topics include:

Doug’s 25 year background and various roles in government media

GovLoop background

Govloop as a government education platform

member content (and concerns) generation

the role of thought leadership in GovCon

potential impact of GDPR

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.