This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed AFCEA Small Business Committee (SBC) officers Eric Strauss of Connected Logistics and Tan Wilson of Entellect, along with AFCEA’s manager of Small Business programs Elizabeth Moon.

The conversation ranged from:

What the AFCEA SBC does, inlcuding events, chapter support, programs and training and awards

The new AFCEA mentor-protege program

AFCEA’s Innovation Showcase of hot new technologies, and

SBC’s plans for 2020.

