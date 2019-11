Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed graphics guru Mike Parkinson, principal at 24 Hour Company and the author of Billion Dollar Graphics and A Trainer’s Guide to PowerPoint. Their discussion included when graphics became important in the proposal/RFP process; why people gravitate to graphics; and tips for companies to win more bids.

