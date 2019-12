Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews sales expert Fred Diamond, co-founder of the Institute for Excellence in Sales.

Among the topics discussed are:

Fred’s background in IT marketing in GovCon and B2B

Fred’s passion for integrating sales and marketing to drive companies in a positive direction

The origin of IES and the scope of its work, including monthly First Friday sales workshops with well-know sales authors and experts, the IES award and more

The Sales Game Changer podcast, started by Fred 3 years ago.

