Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews C2 Technologies CEO Dolly Oberoi on the trials and tribulations of being a small government contractor.

Topics include:

Dolly’s background as an immigrant entrepreneur and the founding of C2Technologies

why it is a great time to be a small contractor

the evolution of the “small business” ecosystem and how smalls are adapting

the challenges of being a small contractor

and how to stand out as a small

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.