This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed GovCon small business adviser and author Judy Bradt.

Their discussion covered several topics including:

“Opportunity illusion” — thinking you are a good fit if your NAICS is a match,

How to get in front of buyers and influencers,

Association options — how to chose the right group(s) for you,

Teaming agreements and prime relationships, and

The upcoming second edition of Government Contracts Made Easier.

