This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Kevin Plexico, senior vice president at Deltek, and Bob Lohfled, CEO of Lohfeld Consulting Group.

This was a wide-raging discussion focused on:

GWACs and their growth over the past five years

response times for task orders shrinking

“best in class” contracts

category management

how long out you should plan if you want to win a prime spot on a GWAC

the impact of GWACs and IDIQs on small businesses

