Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Intelligence Community (IC) veterans Shana Cosgrove, CEO of Nyla Technology Solutions, and Larry Letow, operating partner at Interprise Partners regarding the unique nature of doing business in the IC.

Topics include:

how to break into the IC as a new contractor

why relationships matter so much

where to network in the IC

the perpetual problem of recruiting key personnel for contracts

the prime/sub/partner relations

clearances and the clearance process

the emerging role of private equity in the IC

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.