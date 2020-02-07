Listen Live Sports

The more things change…

February 7, 2020 6:08 pm
 
To celebrate the beginning of his 14th year on air at the Federal News Network, host Mark Amtower brings in fellow GovCon marketing experts Christina Morrison, director of public sector marketing at VMWare and Allan Rubin, head of marketing at ORock Technologies to discuss the state of marketing in government contracting.

Group photo
(L-R) Mark Amtower, Christina Morrison and Allan Rubin

Topics discussed include:

  • how marketing to the government is different and why it is important for company HQ to understand that
  • best places to get GovCon specific market research and intelligence
  • taking the research and making it actionable in the areas of PR, content development, messaging and more
  • relations, networking and associations
  • web 2.0 tools and social selling

