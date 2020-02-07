The more things change…

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

To celebrate the beginning of his 14th year on air at the Federal News Network, host Mark Amtower brings in fellow GovCon marketing experts Christina Morrison, director of public sector marketing at VMWare and Allan Rubin, head of marketing at ORock Technologies to discuss the state of marketing in government contracting.

Topics discussed include:

how marketing to the government is different and why it is important for company HQ to understand that

best places to get GovCon specific market research and intelligence

taking the research and making it actionable in the areas of PR, content development, messaging and more

relations, networking and associations

web 2.0 tools and social selling

