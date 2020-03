Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower welcomed back Washington Technology editor in chief Nick Wakeman for a wide-ranging discussion covering:

The mergers and acquisition climate for GovCon, including some of the bigger deals, like SAIC/Unisys;

the popularity of “best-in-class” (BIC) contracts, like SEWP, the NITAAC contracts, etc. Both Amtower and Wakeman expressed some curiosity as to the process of and criteria for “best-in-class”;

Some the the issues BIC brings to bear on small contractors; and

The budget outlook for the election year, both predicting no shutdown as well as a probable continuing resolution.

