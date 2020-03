Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower discussed GovCon marketing tends with Brian Chidester of OpenText.

Topics included:

Brian’s background in GovCon marketing, which includes stints at IHS, immixGroup, Monster and Appian,

Trends in digital platforms, especially LinkedIn,

Brian’s volunteer gig as a mentor at Government Marketing University, and

Events as a perpetual part of the marketing plan.

