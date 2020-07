Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed Doug Mashkuri, VP and general manager of GovLoop, regarding how to select a virtual meeting platform.

Topics include vetting platform providers, fully understanding what you want from your online event, and matching your needs with their specs.

They also discussed understanding the costs and “additional fees”, and whether you will have help “day of” or “during” if needed.