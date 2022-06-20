On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Amtower Off-Center

Tips on how to get started in B2G marketing

June 20, 2022 3:59 pm
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Sheri Ascencio

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews B2G marketing professional Sheri Ascencio.

Topics include:

  • Ascencio’s background and introduction to B2G
  • Based in San Diego, she needed to find peers and did so through Government Marketing University and the GMarkU Ideation group
  • How Ideation relationship helped with research and more
  • Ascencio’s mentor/mentee relationship with Amtower
  • How she leveraged her network in her job search

      
Amtower Off Center

MONDAYS at Noon

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Follow Mark on Twitter. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

