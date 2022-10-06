Secrets of Strategic Pricing for GovCon

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contract pricing guru Marsha Lindquist, president of president of Granite Leadership Strategies and a fellow at both APMP and NCMA, joins host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center to discuss her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors.

Topics include:

Why this book

What is strategic pricing

Secrets of the strategic pricing...

