Amtower Off-Center

Secrets of Strategic Pricing for GovCon

October 6, 2022 2:30 pm
Contract pricing guru Marsha Lindquist, president of president of Granite Leadership Strategies and a fellow at both APMP and NCMA, joins host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center  to discuss her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors.

Topics include:

Why this book
What is strategic pricing
Secrets of the strategic pricing...

Marsh Lindquist, president, Granite Leadership Strategies

Contract pricing guru Marsha Lindquist, president of president of Granite Leadership Strategies and a fellow at both APMP and NCMA, joins host Mark Amtower on this week’s Amtower Off Center  to discuss her book, Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors.

Topics include:

  • Why this book
  • What is strategic pricing
  • Secrets of the strategic pricing process including pre-RFP  and more
  • Tools for strategic pricing

 

